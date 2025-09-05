What's The Plan For Gaza?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whistleblower Exposes The Real Puppet Masters Controlling State Department & Plans For Gaza
* Shahed Ghoreishi is a former press officer for the State Department, and an advocate for ending and preventing wars.
* He says Mark Levin’s stepson got him fired last month because he didn’t repeat Israeli talking points.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 5 September 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-shahed-ghoreishi