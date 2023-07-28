Russian cruise missile flew in different directions over Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian cruise missiles such as Kh-101 and Kh-555 are launched from Tu-95MS strategic missile carrier, flying in multiple directions over Ukraine. The attacks by Russian Aerospace Forces targeted sensitive NATO military and infrastructure. Flying missiles and powerful explosions were reported in several areas across Ukraine during the Russian retaliation.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY