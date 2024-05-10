Scott Ritter: Russia has NATO Completely DESTROYED and Putin's Ultimatum Shows No Mercy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer and UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter joins the show to discuss the CIA's historic regime change plot against Russia and how it fits into NATO's overall policy. This video breaks down how Russia has come out on top anyway, leading to an ultimatum to by Putin to the West on Russia's sovereignty. Independent media is under attack.
