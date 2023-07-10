BlackRock: Fourth Branch of (Totalitarian) Government | Part Four

BlackRock has effectively become the fourth branch of government, and at this point it is hard to tell where the giant investment Leviathan begins and the Biden administration ends, explains The New American magazine senior editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Indeed, Alex names numerous top former government officials who now work for BlackRock, and more than a few top former BlackRock officials now hold very senior positions in the Biden administration. The firm has also been scooping up European politicians and central bankers from around the world. All of these insider connections have given BlackRock and its chief Larry Fink incredible access, with countless critics arguing that this systemic conflict of interest is what has helped turn the company into the "master of the universe" it has become today.

