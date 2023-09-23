El Salvador Day 12

We had such a busy day today. First we went to see the field of lava from the San Salvador Volcano eruption over 40 years ago, it was in Quezaltepeque. The town that was there was completely destroyed. Then we went to the Joya de Ceren historical site and museum. It was very warm inside the archaeological site so then we went to Los Chorros for a nice cool dip in the natural pools of water coming off of the mountain, fish included. It poured rain when we went in to change our clothes and we went out to dinner at Pollo Campero again.





