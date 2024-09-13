⚡️The Escalation of the Situation in the Middle East Highlights of the Week 6 - 12 September 2024

The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week September 6 - 12, 2024

▪️In the Red Sea region, the Houthis shot down two U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drones over Marib and Saada provinces. Thus, since the beginning of the escalation, Ansar Allah fighters have already destroyed nine UAVs of this type since October 7, 2023.

▪️Meanwhile, coalition forces neutralized about ten Houthi drones and one uncrewed boat during the week. According to U.S. Central Command, they posed a threat to both warships and merchant vessels.

▪️U.S. aircraft also attacked Houthi targets in Yemeni territory under their control. Launchers near the small settlement of Maqbanah came under fire, among others.

▪️Simultaneously, the U.S. Air Force launched two strikes on a school in the village of Al Janadiyah in Yemen's Taiz province. The raid killed two people and injured at least five residents.

▪️In Syria's Deir ez-Zor province, a US drone attacked a car on the Al-Suqqariya - Al-Bukamal road. Four people were killed, one of whom was affiliated with the IRGC. The vehicle itself was carrying weapons for pro-Iranian militias.

▪️As for the actions of the Israelis, they launched one of the largest attacks on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. South-west of the town of Masyaf, a research institute involved in the production of precision surface-to-surface missiles became the target.

▪️Near the end of the week, Israeli forces launched a drone to attack a car on the Quneitra-Damascus road. Two people were killed and several others nearby were injured.

▪️At the same time, the Turkish Armed Forces continued to conduct a military operation on the territory of Iraqi Kurdistan. Airstrikes destroyed 21 targets, including caves, shelters and hideouts.

