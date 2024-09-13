⚡️The Escalation of the Situation in the Middle East Highlights of the Week 6 - 12 September 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week September 6 - 12, 2024
▪️In the Red Sea region, the Houthis shot down two U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drones over Marib and Saada provinces. Thus, since the beginning of the escalation, Ansar Allah fighters have already destroyed nine UAVs of this type since October 7, 2023.
▪️Meanwhile, coalition forces neutralized about ten Houthi drones and one uncrewed boat during the week. According to U.S. Central Command, they posed a threat to both warships and merchant vessels.
▪️U.S. aircraft also attacked Houthi targets in Yemeni territory under their control. Launchers near the small settlement of Maqbanah came under fire, among others.
▪️Simultaneously, the U.S. Air Force launched two strikes on a school in the village of Al Janadiyah in Yemen's Taiz province. The raid killed two people and injured at least five residents.
▪️In Syria's Deir ez-Zor province, a US drone attacked a car on the Al-Suqqariya - Al-Bukamal road. Four people were killed, one of whom was affiliated with the IRGC. The vehicle itself was carrying weapons for pro-Iranian militias.
▪️As for the actions of the Israelis, they launched one of the largest attacks on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. South-west of the town of Masyaf, a research institute involved in the production of precision surface-to-surface missiles became the target.
▪️Near the end of the week, Israeli forces launched a drone to attack a car on the Quneitra-Damascus road. Two people were killed and several others nearby were injured.
▪️At the same time, the Turkish Armed Forces continued to conduct a military operation on the territory of Iraqi Kurdistan. Airstrikes destroyed 21 targets, including caves, shelters and hideouts.
