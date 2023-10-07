© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"In a retaliatory strike, so many hundreds of our missiles would appear that there would be no chance of survival for any enemy"
🇷🇺 Vladimir Putin speaks about the possible use of Russia's nuclear weapons as outlined in the country's military doctrine. He underscored that he sees no need to make any alterations to the existing doctrine.