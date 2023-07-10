Shan Weijian is an advisor to TPG, and they raised $1 billion in the first round. The second round of capital raised was by Ping An Group of China, a major HSBC shareholder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WHISTLEBLOWERS 7.1.23 @12PM: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy (EP3)
Shan Weijian, a co-founder of Boyu Capital, is an advisor to TPG, and they raised $1 billion in the first round. The second round of capital raised was by Ping An Group of China, a major HSBC shareholder.
单伟健是博裕资本共同创始人，是TPG的顾问，他们在第一轮筹集了10亿。第二轮集资是中国的平安集团。平安集团是汇丰银行的主要股东。
