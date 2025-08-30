FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Joshua 24:14-15, 20250830

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Heavenly, Almighty, and Holy Father, my YAHWEH and EL OLAM, the Eternal and Everlasting JEHOVAH in Psalm 90:1-2 and John 3:16,36, and the LORD JEHOVAH ALMIGHTY, my EL-SHADDAI in Genesis 17:1; 28:3! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your perfect love, abundant grace, and infinite mercy upon me.

Thank You, Holy Father, for Your daily miracles throughout my life. These testimonies are because of the substitutionary blood sacrifice of my Savior Jesus Christ on Calvary’s Cross. My YAHWEH, EL OLAM, and my EL-SHADDAI, please allow your Holy Spirit to continue to remind me to diligently meditate upon Your Holy Scriptures day and night.

I believe that His guidance will keep afresh Your Covenant in my heart so I do not forget and drift away into spiritual apostasy and the Lake of Fire:

14 Now therefore, I will fear and worship You, my EL-ELYON, The MOST HIGH JEHOVAH, in spirit and truth, and put away the gods of this world’s sports, entertainment activities, movies, the internet, secret societies, traditions of the elders, and all of the works of the flesh, which my wordily father, mother, church, pastors, leaders, elders, professors, brothers, and sisters served in the past in ignorance. By Your grace and power, my YAHWEH and JEHOVAH, I will wholeheartedly obey and worship only You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD JEHOVAH ALMIGHTY!

Amen!

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA, and Trenton, NJ)

