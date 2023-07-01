X22 REPORT Ep. 3106a - Another Blow To The [DS]/[CB], SEC Pushes Back On Bank Bitcoin ETFs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3106a - June 30, 2023
Another Blow To The [DS]/[CB], SEC Pushes Back On Bank Bitcoin ETFs
The banks are in trouble, they have commercial real estate loans and credit card defaults coming. The SC crushed the [DS] with the student loan forgiveness and now they are panicking. The SEC pushed back Bitcoin ETFs.
