How Russia Loses Nearly 7,000 Troops, 98 Tanks, and Over 200 Artillery Systems in a Week
42 views • 03/19/2024

US Military News


March 17, 2024


According to the latest figures, nearly 7,000 troops, 98 tanks, and over 200 artillery systems have been lost by Moscow as it advances on multiple points along the frontline. Zooming out to gain a broader perspective, Kyiv's military reveals that Russia has incurred a staggering total of 430,740 troop casualties since February 2022 with the numbers increasing.


Furthermore, the statistics include the loss of 6,790 tanks and 10,634 artillery systems. It's crucial to note that obtaining accurate casualty counts and equipment losses in such conflict scenarios is notoriously challenging. Despite our persistent efforts to seek commentary from the Russian Defense Ministry, our requests have, as of now, gone unanswered.


Note: This defeat data at the time the video was uploaded, may be different the next day.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S28xdI9i-q4

