The Mark Of The Beast-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 7 2025

Alarms bells continue to sound on Wall Street today as the market opened down 1,100 points at the start of trading. Financial experts are using expressions like “nuclear winter” and “economic Armageddon” to describe the effects that the newly-imposed tariffs by President Trump are having. This is going to end in one of two ways. Either the naysayers are going to be right and the world will be plunged into recession or worse, or President Trump will succeed with the greatest political move in American history. But know this. Regardless of how the cookie crumbles, the Mark of the Beast, the thing that controls all buying and selling, will be the big winner in all this. That’s the memo.





“Then shall stand up in his estate a raiser of taxes in the glory of the kingdom: but within few days he shall be destroyed, neither in anger, nor in battle.” Daniel 11:20 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we bring you a fair and balanced look at what the whole world is talking about today, global tariffs imposed on foreign nations by the United States. We will give you arguments for both potential outcomes, and put it in your lap to decide what you’re seeing. But just to keep everyone honest, we will run the whole thing through the filter of the King James Bible to see what has already been declared and decided in the scripture of truth.