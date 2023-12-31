She gave birth under a car, and every day she took them everywhere to find food

Pitiful Animal





Dec 29, 2023





We'd come to the rescue of this nursing mother and her puppies.

When we arrived at this place, we found that not a single puppy

who was also born under the car in the parking area

where it was considered harmful to newborn puppies and nursing mothers

There was no water or food for the mother dog.

We were moving them to a nearby safe place as soon as possible.

A few hours ago was rescued a mother dog nursing her babies

Save them from all kinds of infections and accidents

Because it was not safe for the mother or the puppies.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PSqagBUNPxU