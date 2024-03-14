PARASITIC SCIENCE AND THE UNPROVEN VIRUS

by Greg Reese

If you want to routinely cull the population, then an invisible virus that you cannot see or prove would be the perfect lie to cover it up.

No one has ever isolated a virus. This is admitted by modern science who claim it’s impossible. So instead, they mix it with a soup of other genetic materials, run it through a computer and create what is known as a consensus genome.





The theory that the invisible virus is a lie was put forth nearly thirty years ago by William Bramley in his book, The Gods of Eden, where he outlines thousands of years of human culling events. He points out how during the Black Death, sightings of humans dressed in black and wielding what were described as scythes were seen before an outbreak of the Plague. Bramley suggested that the scythes may have been tools designed to spray poison gas. Denis Rancourt suggests that there has never been a virulent pathogen, including the Bubonic plague, and that these historic mass death events are done deliberately by oppressive systems to maintain population control. If you want to routinely cull the population, then an invisible virus that you cannot see or prove would be the perfect lie.

In the 1930s, engineer Royal Rife, created microscopes capable of magnifying material over seventeen-thousand times. Modern microscopes can only provide a magnification of about twenty-four hundred. We’ve been denied the magnification required to actually see if a virus exists.

THE BIGGEST PARASITE IS YOUR GOVERNMENT

https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/parasitic-science-and-the-unproven-virus/