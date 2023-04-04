Combat Decision-Anxiety With Wisdom and Confidence Asserts Counselor Mike Gembola

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Both big and small decisions of our lives can plague us at times, and Mike Gembola is committed to helping people cut through the complications surrounding worrisome situations. Mike is a minister and counselor who has a special focus on aiding clients in cutting through their anxiety and finding a level of certainty in their lives. Mike explains the God-given blessing of anxiety in its proper place and highlights how too much anxiety can cause problems if gone unanswered. He also offers some simple solutions to combating panic, including grounding exercises and applying the Lord’s wisdom found in scripture.
TAKEAWAYS
Check out Mike’s book, Anxious About Decisions: Finding Freedom in the Peace of God
It is a God-given gift to have constructive anxiety when recognizing danger and knowing how to react when it is present
Four bad strategies that people often resort to when it comes to coping with decision-making are: overchecking, overanalyzing, getting confirmation from too many people, and escaping the situation
The Lord has given each person a voice and decision-making skills coupled with personal responsibility
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Circle Device (get 10% off with code SCREENTIME10): https://bit.ly/CCMCIRCLE
Anxious About Decisions Book: https://amzn.to/3TQmFPT
🔗 CONNECT WITH BLUE RIDGE CHRISTIAN COUNSELING
Website: https://brccva.org/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BlueRidgeCCVA
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/