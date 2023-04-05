The Trump Political Circus, Baphomet & The Curse Of Trans-Delusionals

Well, the Mockingbird media was all too happy to feed into the frenzy of yesterday's political circus in New York with former President Donald Trump starring center stage, and we discovered that for the next two years, more than likely, we will be subject to this distraction away from what the DC crime syndicate is actually doing. We'll talk a bit about that and then focus some on the idol called Baphomet, which has been showing up more and more in American culture and how this entity is tied to the trans-delusion cult we are witnessing taking center stage as well in the Mockingbird media. We'll also make sure you understand what the Creator says about all of this and what His remedy is to it all.





