BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The CO9 Acts from a Collective, not from 3D Thinking - Part 1 of 2
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
125 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
1 view • 03/05/2023

Part 1 of 2. This video was on Feb. 7, 2022, the 59th anniversary of when the Beatles came to America, so Brian starts off saying that girls were paid to scream for the Beatles. It was something contrived.

18:00 Eric explains that we are not doing 3D things from the thinking mind.

18:37 Eric says we need to work from oneness and the collective.

25:17 Oshara channels the Wayshowers.

57:59- Gina says we should zone in on times & dates.

58:47- Brian can help advertise for channeling group.

Please phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B on Studio B at https://revolution.radio/

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt... or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.brianruhe.ca/ongoing-blog/

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/br... and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b

My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent

You have Brian Ruhe's permission and request to copy any of his videos anywhere.

Keywords
aliensmeditationascensionufosdimensionsbrian ruheeric huysmanscouncil of 9
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy