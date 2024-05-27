BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
6G WORLD: Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? What about not only measuring your health but literally taking control of it?
53 views • 11 months ago

https://www.6gworld.com/exclusives/podcast-how-the-internet-of-nano-things-will-enhance-our-bodies/

.

joseph jornet 6g https://www.google.com/search?q=joseph+jornet+6g&client=ms-android-samsung-gs-rev1&sca_esv=2b3402ed1f730118&sca_upv=1&sxsrf=ADLYWILhT2VX6IBNvrsXKsctQ2lzWPM9hQ%3A1716791972709&ei=pCpUZqf_KoegptQPo5GTgA8&oq=joseph+jornet+6g&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIhBqb3NlcGggam9ybmV0IDZnMggQABiABBiiBDIIEAAYgAQYogQyCBAAGIAEGKIEMggQABiABBiiBDIIEAAYgAQYogRI5iNQ3xJY4hdwAHgAkAEAmAF9oAGSA6oBAzMuMbgBA8gBAPgBAZgCA6AC0QLCAgcQIxiwAhgnmAMAiAYBkgcDMS4yoAf8Cw&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

.

Dr. Josep Jornet - Optogenomic Interfaces Controlling Neuronal Networks through Light-mediated programming of Genomic Networks 2020 Walton Institute https://rumble.com/v4te6mb-may-5-2024.html

.

CONNECT | Looking back at NanoCom 2019 - CONNECT https://rumble.com/v4vnrh6-connect-looking-back-at-nanocom-2019-connect.html

.

Body Area Network – Connecting Things Together Around the Human Body - Jerald Yoo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9hv8tPxZ2g

.




[THERE IS SO MUCH  EVIDENCE BELOW]

.

.

DARPA-PFIZER Human augmentics 2018 A.I. PRECISION 'HEALTHCARE' HUMAN GENOME EDITING & LIPID-NANOPARTICLES MrNa

https://rumble.com/v4rszs6-darpa-pfizer-human-augmentics-2018.html

https://twitter.com/fear2022/status/1784093425521848653?t=WiRMaD3sZ7Jxa2JTlU4hBw&s=19

.

(2010) U.S.A.F. BIOTECHNOLOGY: GENETICALLY ENGINEERED PATHOGENS (BIOWEAPONS) (Pg14) Future Application: 'Gene therapy is expected to gain in popularity'

https://rumble.com/v4rpte9-april-26-2024.html

