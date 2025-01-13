BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prophetic LATTER RAIN DEAD AHEAD on the Time Schedule
End the global reset
Many have argued over what the latter rain is in scripture. I'm going to give those answers today. And in a new way I will give it. It's time to put an end over the argument of this issue. This is not only agriculture, or spiritual, it is also prophetic and all three at the same exact time. If we don't see it in this light we're not going to see it at all. Let's find out what the Bible has to say about the last days latter rain

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

For more intensive study you can go to Larry McGuire's warning website at

Larrygmeguiar2.com

