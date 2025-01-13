Prophetic LATTER RAIN DEAD AHEAD on the Time Schedule

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many have argued over what the latter rain is in scripture. I'm going to give those answers today. And in a new way I will give it. It's time to put an end over the argument of this issue. This is not only agriculture, or spiritual, it is also prophetic and all three at the same exact time. If we don't see it in this light we're not going to see it at all. Let's find out what the Bible has to say about the last days latter rain
