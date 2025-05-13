Kelly Preston: A Beautiful Legacy Remembered | Tribute to Her Life & Career

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Description:

Kelly Preston was more than a Hollywood star — she was a devoted wife, loving mother, and a brilliant actress who touched hearts both on and off the screen. From her iconic roles in Jerry Maguire and Twins to her incredible strength in private life, Kelly's legacy continues to inspire.





In this video, News Plus Globe looks back at her most memorable moments, her marriage to John Travolta, and the lasting impact she made on the world. ❤️





🕊️ Rest in Peace, Kelly Preston (1962–2020)





🔔 Subscribe for more tributes, Hollywood news, and celebrity updates:

👉 @NewsPlusGlobe





👇 Share your favorite Kelly Preston movie or moment in the comments!





#️⃣ Hashtags:

#KellyPreston #JohnTravolta #HollywoodTribute #CelebrityNews #NewsPlusGlobe #RIPKellyPreston