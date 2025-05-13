BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kelly Preston: A Beautiful Legacy Remembered | Tribute to Her Life & Career
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
84 views • 4 months ago

Kelly Preston: A Beautiful Legacy Remembered | Tribute to Her Life & Career

https://newsplusglobe.com/

Description:

Kelly Preston was more than a Hollywood star — she was a devoted wife, loving mother, and a brilliant actress who touched hearts both on and off the screen. From her iconic roles in Jerry Maguire and Twins to her incredible strength in private life, Kelly's legacy continues to inspire.


In this video, News Plus Globe looks back at her most memorable moments, her marriage to John Travolta, and the lasting impact she made on the world. ❤️


🕊️ Rest in Peace, Kelly Preston (1962–2020)


🔔 Subscribe for more tributes, Hollywood news, and celebrity updates:

👉 @NewsPlusGlobe


👇 Share your favorite Kelly Preston movie or moment in the comments!


#️⃣ Hashtags:

#KellyPreston #JohnTravolta #HollywoodTribute #CelebrityNews #NewsPlusGlobe #RIPKellyPreston

Keywords
kelly prestonkelly preston deathkelly preston john travoltakelly preston cancerkelly preston movieskelly preston breast cancerjohn travolta kelly prestonrip kelly prestonkelly preston dieskelly preston deadkelly preston gravekelly preston interviewkelly preston best movieskelly preston and john travoltakelly preston sonkelly preston biokelly preston ripkelly preston plotkelly preston 2020kelly preston sexykelly preston truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy