THE RETURN OF THE GEESE!

It is an age-old ritual. Every spring, the Geese arrive in the Northern Latitudes in their "V" formations, and with their noisy honking! A new season of nesting, egg-laying and raising of their young is underway!
Here, in this short three-minute video, we spy on these wary creatures!
Enjoy their show!