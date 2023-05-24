BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Democrats Desperate to Preserve Grip on Education
05/24/2023

North Carolina’s Democratic Governor Roy Cooper announced the imposition of a “state of emergency” to try to stop a GOP-sponsored school-choice bill making its way through the state's Legislature — a largely symbolic move considering the GOP’s veto-proof majority.  


Also, the FBI still refuses to give Congress a subpoenaed document alleging then-Vice President Biden’s direct involvement in a pay-to-play bribery scheme; Texas is the most recent state to withdraw from the Electronic Registration Information Center, notching a victory for election integrity; an incident near the White House has raised suspicions that it was staged to bolster the lie about the threat of white supremacy; and Japanese firms are investing heavily in nuclear fusion.  


In the second half of the show, TNA contributor Selwyn Duke discusses the corruptive influence of entertainment, and members of The John Birch Society’s research and legislative team discuss important legislation.


To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/

