18+ 'Almost all of the victims will end up with some permanent disabilities'.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Surgeon Dr Ghassan Abu Sitta about the "catastrophic" injuries he is witnessing at a hospital in Beirut, Lebanon.
'Almost all of the victims will end up with some permanent disabilities'.
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/