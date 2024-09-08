As Ukrainian Lines Crumble, Kiev Asks For, "Receives" Non-Existent Missiles

Update on the conflict in Ukraine for September 8, 2024…

- Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief General Oleksandr Syrskyi admits that Russia outnumbers Ukraine in terms of manpower, arms, and ammunition;

- General Syrskyi also admits that new Ukrainian conscripts are not properly trained, with less than 2 months of training before being sent into combat;

- General Syrskyi claims that his incursion into Kursk, Russia has forced Russia to redeploy forces to Kursk, grinding Russia’s offensive to a halt elsewhere despite all evidence suggesting otherwise including pro-Ukrainian map projects;

- Ukraine complains about a lack of air defenses following increasingly large and effective Russian missile and drone strikes;

- The UK has announced it will supply Ukraine with up to 650 air defense missiles, however these missiles have not been produced yet, with the first batch to reach Ukraine no earlier than the end of the year;

- The UK, under Labour leadership, is continuing its support of Ukraine uninterrupted and is only flagging because the UK’s ability to produce and supply arms and ammunition is limited;

- 650 missiles will likely not last past 2-3 large Russian missile strikes;

