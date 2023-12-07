Nick Fuentes cautions that our race, heritage, and way of life is at stake due to immigration.

"We have to treat the people with dignity, but they do need to be separated."

Watch more http://cozy.tv/nick

http://rumble.com/nickjfuentes

https://archive.ph/j0ihH





Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick

Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes

Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial

America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ

AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3

Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-661227

Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes

Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes

AFPAC: https://afpac.events

America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org

Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF