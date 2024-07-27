An epic missile strike on the temporary deployment point of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the right bank of the Dnieper.

Adding:

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Ukraine will remain a “buffer state” between the West and Russia and will not be able to join the EU and NATO as a result of the war.

He stated this during a visit to Romania.

According to him, “we Europeans do not have enough money” to admit Ukraine to the European Union. “The EU lost the war and it will have to pay for it, and the price will be high,” Orban added.

"European policy has failed. The sanctions imposed are damaging fundamental European interests, increasing energy prices and making the European economy uncompetitive," Orban said.





