Bill Cooper - 2001: A Space Odyssey

At 1:00 p.m. mountain time Nov 6th we received a call from Officer Frank Valenzuela form Az. Dept of Public Safety, This call came to us as a result of our calling the sheriff’s office to confirm that this incident had happened, he informed us that this level of entrapment for Mr. Cooper started at 11:40 p.m. mt. time Nov. 5th 2001 by luring Bill Cooper away from his home which sat on top of a hillside in the community of Edgar ,Az his physical address was 96 North Clearview Circle , Edgar, Az. The departments of Edgar and Apache law enforcement were working together. They claimed that they had gone out to serve 3 felony warrants, pertaining to someone having had a semi-automatic pistol drawn on them by Bill Cooper. Officers deliberately caused a ruckus to get this man away from his home to create this entrapment He went down the hill away from his home to the automobile to see what the ruckus was, it was 2 law officers in plain clothes. He spoke to them then got back in his car to go back up to his house , when out of hiding came a patrol car that blocked his return to his home. He put his hands on the car window as we assume that is what he was ordered to do as they approached his car he pulled out to get around the car. He got out of his car and tried to run for his home. Shots were fired. He returned fire hitting one officer in the head twice whom is in surgery in St Joe’s hospital. The other officer continued to fire until Cooper was dead. Please keep in mind this report was given to us by the sheriffs office.https://bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/esp_sociopol_cooper10.htm