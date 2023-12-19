Israeli Real Estate Firm Already Pushing to Build Settlements in the Gaza Strip – in areas the IDF has left Palestinian homes in ruins (Al Jazeera)

Has the ultimate, shameless plan been revealed?

Adding from @Rybar...

'A holy place is never empty: Americans are attempting to enter the Central African Republic'

Today, French media reported that the American private military company, Bancroft, is in talks with the government of the Central African Republic and is even in the process of selecting a base location.

Bancroft, along with many other American contractors, has close affiliations with the CIA and the State Department. They also have extensive experience operating in Africa. The PMC has been active in Kenya, Somalia, Libya, and Uganda for many years. Considering their expertise in training African units, such as the Danab brigade of Somali commandos, it is not difficult to speculate that the Americans will try to undermine the efforts of Russian specialists who are currently engaged in training the Armed Forces of the Central African Republic.The CAR government has not yet commented on these rumors, and with nearly 2,000 Wagner PMC fighters still present in the country, it is clear that the negotiations will take a considerable amount of time.However, given the active efforts of the United States to gain influence in the former French colonies, the situation in the Central African Republic is taking on a clear direction. There are no longer any Russian advisors who can protect the interests of the Russian Federation in the country or regulate political processes following the well-known events.