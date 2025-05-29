Brighteon Broadcast News, May 29, 2025 – HIDDEN SCIENCE reveals the MEMORY of water and how crystals share information and attempt to MIMIC 3D objects

- Discovery of Xylitol Crystals Mimicking Electronic Structures (0:11)

- Breakaway Civilization and Suppressed Science (1:58)

- Microscopy Analysis and Health Implications (21:53)

- Critique of Modern Science and Consciousness (52:11)

- Alternative Cancer Treatments and Water Structure (56:28)

- Proposal for Earned Voting Rights (1:10:49)

- Critique of Modern Society and Call for Reform (1:17:51)

- Exploration of Nature and Personal Reflections (1:18:11)

- Microscopy Experiments and Real-Time Observations (1:20:19)

- Final Thoughts and Future Plans (1:23:42)

- Iran's Nuclear Program and Geopolitical Tensions (1:24:00)

- Zionist Interests and Prophetic Fulfillment (1:26:50)

- Iranian Perceptions and Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (1:28:32)

- Trump's Foreign Policy and War Prospects (1:30:53)

- Historical Analogies and Economic Bubbles (1:41:31)

- Microscopy and Virus Theory Skepticism (1:47:48)

- Forensic Science and Legal System Flaws (1:54:02)

- Combat Photography and Bullet Traces (2:01:03)

- Personal Resilience and Combat Experience (2:06:22)

- Health Ranger Store Products and Food Safety (2:10:31)





