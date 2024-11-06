BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hezbollah targeting Israeli concentrations in the Israeli, Avivim settlement near the Lebanese border
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
93 views • 7 months ago

Hezbollah releases footage for targeting Israeli concentrations in the Israeli Avivim settlement near the Lebanese border. 

The attack was carried out using “Nour 1” artillery rockets, which are being deployed for the first time in this war. 

From the aftermath of the attack as seen in what is shown in the video -which we previously posted-, the rockets seem to be accurate, destructive, and hard to detect by israel’s Iron Dome, as the entire Northern border is heavily protected by the Iron Dome system. 

Adding: Hezbollah: In a complex operation, we attacked the Stella Maris naval base (a strategic base for naval monitoring and surveillance on the northern coast) northwest of Haifa with a barrage of missiles and a swarm of drones. The missiles and drones hit their targets accurately. 
This base was struck two weeks ago and received a direct hit at the time. 

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
