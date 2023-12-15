Create New Account
Truth in Media: Lara Logan Interview with Clay Higgins
channel image
American Patriots God Country
Published 2 months ago

Clay Higgins brought his investigative skills from the streets of Louisiana where he was a cop for years to the halls of Congress, where he’s been investigating January 6th ever since it happened.

Lara Logan sat down with Higgins for a tough, far-reaching interview to explore what he’s learned…

Original Video Link: https://twitter.com/Truth_InMedia/status/1735328799288348931

