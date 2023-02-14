The Rebel Patient with Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante

2 views • 02/14/2023

Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here: Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99 Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV https://cmac.tv/apps/ https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/

Sam, Thomas and Dr. Aranda Ferrante discuss COVID censorship, COVID vaccines, masks, social distancing, hand sanitizer, vaccine injury recovery, COVID-19 Hospital Protocols, Remdesivir, patient advocacy, her recovery story and much more…

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.