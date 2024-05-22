Al-Quds Sniper Aims to the Skies for Snooping jEEW Spy Drone

79 views • 12 months ago

WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.

Al-Quds Brigades show scenes of Zionist drones they controlled while carrying out intelligence missions in the skies of Gaza City. 2024/05/20

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.