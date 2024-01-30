Israeli protesters are blocking the entry of food aid trucks via the Kerem Shalom crossing, starving more than 2 million Palestinians in Gaza.
Adding other reports:
Hundreds of protesters cut through fields to skirt police roadblocks and prevent aid trucks from entering Gaza.
Large groups of activists have protested daily at the crossing last week, demanding that no aid be allowed to enter Gaza via Israel as long as the hostages remain in captivity.
According to figures by the UN in December 2023, 93% of the people in Gaza are facing “crisis levels of hunger,” and a quarter of the population of the strip faces “catastrophic hunger and starvation.”
