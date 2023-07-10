Jesus. Guns. And Babies w/ Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Senator Wendy Rogers





Jul 8, 2023





Wendy Rogers (born July 24, 1954) is an American politician and a Republican member of the Arizona Senate, representing Arizona Legislative District 6. Elected in November 2020, she assumed office on January 11, 2021. She was a member of the United States Air Force from 1976 to 1996.





An outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, Rogers led a successful primary challenge against incumbent Republican Senator Sylvia Allen and went on to win the 2020 general election for State Senate against Democrat Felicia French.





Wendy Rogers was born in Fort Knox, Kentucky on July 24, 1954. She holds a Bachelor of Social Work from Michigan State University, a Master of Social Work from the University of Alabama, and a Master of Science in national security studies from California State University, San Bernardino.





In 1976, Wendy Rogers was commissioned as an officer into the Air Force from Michigan State University. She began her career treating patients in the Air Force mental health clinic. In 1981, Wendy Rogers became one of the first 100 women Air Force pilots, and went on to pilot the C-141 transport jet for worldwide airlift and humanitarian missions, and teach as a flight instructor for cadets at the US Air Force Academy.





Later in her career, Rogers was stationed in Europe, where she piloted Air Force C-21 Learjets and led three different operational divisions at Rammstein Air Base. During the fall of the Berlin Wall and amid efforts by the United States to improve relations with former East Bloc countries, she was deployed for six months to run the Bosnian Airlift. Rogers retired from the Air Force in 1996 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, over 3,000 hours of jet time, and numerous commendations including the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.4

Rogers and her husband Hal own a home inspection business which operates in Coconino, Yavapai, Pinal and Maricopa counties.





Read Wendy Roger's full bio here: https://wendyrogers.org/biography/

Learn more about Wendy here: https://wendyrogers.org/





USE THIS LINK TO SUPPORT KANDISS:

https://www.twc.health/?ref=uMmMOOGdZkaDO1

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!





Check out my sponsors!





Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 10% off!!





https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS





www.mystore.com/kandiss





www.mypillow.com/kandiss





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=KANDISSTAYLOR

^use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2yx3oc-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-senator-wendy-rogers.html