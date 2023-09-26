BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Glenn WANTS a government shutdown — and ALL TAXPAYERS should too
218 views • 09/26/2023

Glenn Beck


Sep 26, 2023


The United States is yet again on the verge of a government shutdown as House Republicans work to cut spending. But is that really a bad thing as the media has suggested? Glenn and Pat debunk some of the myths surrounding this current shutdown debate and review a "60 Minutes" report that details what your tax dollars are actually funding. Did you know that your money is bailing out small businesses in Ukraine? Meanwhile, here at home, small businesses are suffering under inflation. "We are destroying ourselves," Glenn warns, as the Biden administration depletes our munitions and oil supplies. So, maybe it's about time for a government shutdown.


