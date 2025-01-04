A WORD, THE END OF THE AGE IS HERE, Jan 1, 2025 2 weeks to Prepare last 10 minutes of sermon, Now is the time to solidify your identity in Jesus Christ!, Prepare yourself BEYOND 5th Generation WARFARE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A WORD GIVEN 27 DECEMBER, 2024: “The End of the Age is now!” Our near future will be dictated by what our eyes will behold… fearsome, perplexing, bewildering sights… one after the next after the next! According to the Essens, 2025 is the beginning of the Final Jubilee and the closing of the Age of Grace. No one can truly fathom what all this will entail, but events will begin to unfold in inconceivable ways. Now is the time to solidify your identity in Jesus Christ!
