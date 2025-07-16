© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iceland ERUPTS! 👀
Iceland's second eruption of 2025 is underway. Join geology professor Shawn Willsey for insights and analysis.
-----------------
Iceland volcano erupts, prompting evacuation of town and geothermal spa
https://nypost.com/2025/07/16/world-news/iceland-volcano-erupts-prompting-evacuation-of-town-and-geothermal-spa/