A Spike in Mysterious Deaths - Why are Young People Suddenly Dropping Dead Worldwide?

SUBSCRIBE to the QuickStart Newsletter by visiting quickstart.newsFind out more about vaccines at the CDC's official site: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/index.html The CDC's official COVID vaccine site: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-... The WHO's official site: https://www.who.int/news-room/questio...

SUBSCRIBE to the Quickstart Podcast. New episodes every morning at 7am: cbn.com/cbnnews/quickstart

What's coming up next? Have a look at our program guide: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=ht...

CBN features 24-hour TV news from a Christian perspective. The CBN News Channel provides independent news programming to an underserved audience to enlighten, entertain and inspire Christians around the world. Comments below do not necessarily reflect the views of CBN.

Share this live feed with your friends and family:





cbnnewsonline

https://www.youtube.com/c/CBNnewsonline

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbnnews/

Like us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBNNews

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cbnnews/





SUBSCRIBE to the CBN News Channel for more:

http://youtube.com/c/CBNnewsonline/?s...