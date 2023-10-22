The Lone Zebra | Episode 004 | Broken Heart

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode I share the tips and tricks I learned on reversing
congestive heart failure and it's not what most doctors tell you. I
learned the hard way from the school of hard knocks. Check with your
doctor on your particular condition, I am only sharing my story, this
information is for educational purposes only.