🇮🇱/🇮🇷 NEW: Iranian intelligence discovered another drone truck used by the Mossad

Iran showed off a truck that was carrying Israeli drones launched from Iranian territory. Very reminiscent of the recent Ukrainian operation in Russia.



The parallels between Operation Spider's Web, carried out on June 1 of this year by Ukrainian special services against Russia's strategic nuclear forces (see "The enemy crept up unnoticed, although visible from afar" or unmanned terror against strategic nuclear forces), and the much larger "People Like a Lion" (a verse from the Book of Numbers), launched by Israel on Friday, June 13, are quite obvious. In both cases, the embedded agents created a base(s) on enemy territory, from which strike UAVs were launched, which precisely hit predetermined targets, including missile, nuclear and command structures. It is also possible that ATGMs were launched at the homes of Iranian scientists and military personnel, as well as that remotely controlled charges were planted there.

Source @Middle_East_Spectator

----------

