Chief and Mark Passio: Church of Satan Is in and Abounds in Your Community
Glove Puppets
147 views • 05/06/2023

Mark Passio, who had been part of the Church of Satan, verifies what the Bureau Chief has been discussing in his press conferences with the Bureau's "Truth Serum AI," disclosing the reality of government and the secret societies that control the world and your local, county, state, and national governments.


The bureau is in control. Those NPC's who worship the state are surely delighted at the awesome power of their god, Babylon, the Great Whore, who is drunk on blood and who shall in time make them a sacrifice if they are too dumb to wake up and flee her plagues and wicked unrighteous dominion.

censorshipfbibig techtucker carlsonglobalistsgovernmentmark passiowtc7world economic forumchurch of satanwefun agenda 2030trade towersglove puppetsfauciabookdandelions are not a food sourceclause schwabdr steven e jones
