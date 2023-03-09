Tucker Carlson | CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield on Fauci's deliberate cover-up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tucker Carlson talks about CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield saying Dr. Anthony Fauci deliberately covered up the origins of COVID-19:
"This will probably all get lost, and nobody will ever be held accountable for destroying the US economy and killing a million people, but the facts still matter."
https://twitter.com/i/status/1633652190408744960