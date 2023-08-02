BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tim Arrigo: The Root Problems Behind Drug Addiction and Homelessness are Being Ignored
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
89 followers
111 views • 08/02/2023

Tim Arrigo joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss the new documentary called The Threshing Floor, which takes a look at his transformative journey from debilitating addiction to triumphant recovery. It’s a compelling call for societal empathy and conversation change around addiction, demonstrating the power of human resilience.


The first half of this show we discuss Tim’s expertise with coaching businessmen to have successful relationships and marriages. What is required is a proper understanding of strong masculinity, as men are created to lead.


The second half of the conversation focuses on his upcoming documentary and the problem our nation is facing of homelessness and drug addiction. He has an interesting and nuanced take on this, especially given his background. He also explains why the current system of enablement is making things severely worse.


Tim is now the owner and CEO of Beyond Driven, where he helps married businessmen break free from self-destruction and reignite their marriage.


Watch the trailer for The Threshing Floor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LEmab1CDVYA&t=18s


For more information on Tim Arrigo and Beyond Driven, please visit https://beyond-driven.com 


Register for Mike Lindell’s live-streamed event The Plan: Revealed, which takes place August 16th and 17th. During this FREE event, Mr Lindell will reveal his plan to fix the election system before the 2024 Election. Register to watch this exclusive event absolutely FREE when you use the code FFN, plus you’ll get a free gift. Go to https://lindellevent.com to sign up today!


Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com 

Keywords
podcasthomelessnessdrug addictionmasculinitydrug usefreedom first networkjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffntim arrigo
