The Strange Parallel Path Of Pope Leo XIV And Donald Trump-NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 9 2025

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, before he became Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost was appointed cardinal by Pope Francis, and not only that, as the prefect of the Dicastery of Bishops as well. So obviously he is one of the main ones that Pope Francis put in place so that the radical agenda he set during his 12 years as Pontifex Maximus would continue to be carried out. Today we are going to look at two political and religious forces, the first being Pope Leo XIV and the second President Donald Trump. Together, these men are working opposite sides of the same coin to ultimately meet in the middle. The end times are unfolding before your eyes, can you see it?