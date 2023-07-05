Just a quick reminder… covid-19 vaccines contain a dangerously high amount of toxic heavy metals, Graphene oxide, Luciferase and MRNA gene therapy.. these vaccines are not made for any virus, they have been made for depopulation, death & to cause disease within the human body. Anyone who accepts the death jab are literally voluntarily but unknowingly committing themselves children & family members to euthanasia…





The death jab is nothing more than a delayed action leathal injection which will destroy your immune system, & most certainly cause death in the long run…





Don’t be a victim of ignorance, Think while it’s still legal.