Red Pill Nation Hangout #361

1. 9:12 YouTube is ramping up Censorship under the guise of “Election Fortification”

2. 30:14 Hasan Piker Gets Called out for his hypocratic lifestyle

3. 42:07 YouTuber Vaush caught accidentally revealing Child Porn on his computer during his show

4. 1:12:04 The Body Shop got woke and is now going broke

5. 1:25:51 Trans Racial activist Rachel Dolezal gets fired from teacher job in Arizona for having an Onlyfans

6. 1:47:08 Harvard is getting sued from all sides and losing financial sponsorship

7. 2:10:40 Super Bowl fallout

A) Yet more Taylor Swift BS

B) Bad Commercials (Dove and He Gets You)

C) Shooting at Super Bowl Parade blamed on right





