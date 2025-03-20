BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NGOs Covert Gov't Orgs - Jason Chaffetz, former Chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • 6 months ago

Jason Chaffetz, former Chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform:

“I'm so glad that Elon Musk is bringing light to the opaque nature of these so-called non-government organizations.

This is not only a grift, but it's a way to get around the openness and transparency that we demand for taxpayer dollars. 

And it happens by the hundreds of billions of dollars. 

People are getting rich doing it. 

They don't have to be subject to congressional oversight or inspectors general.

And I would argue that when you become a non-government organization, and you take government money, you truly are a government organization at that point.”

This is something I agree with, all of these NGOs are just covert government organizations that pretend to be independent.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy