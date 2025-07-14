BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
XRP Set to Explode? 📈 Chart Predicts $4.47 Breakout! | XRP Price Update July 2025
48 views • 2 months ago

XRP Set to Explode? 📈 Chart Predicts $4.47 Breakout! | XRP Price Update July 2025

http://newsplusglobe.com/


Is XRP gearing up for a massive rally? 📊 Top analyst Peter Brandt highlights a rare “compound fulcrum” pattern that could send XRP soaring 60% to $4.47! In this 1-minute update, we break down the chart setup, key resistance at $2.85, and the critical support at $1.80. Will XRP break out or fake out? 🔥

Stay tuned for more XRP news, crypto analysis, and price predictions.


#XRP #CryptoNews #XRPPricePrediction #Ripple #XRPUpdate #Altcoins #CryptoAnalysis #PeterBrandt #CryptoCharts #Bitcoin #Ethereum #RippleXRP #BullRun2025 #CryptoBreakout

