XRP Set to Explode? 📈 Chart Predicts $4.47 Breakout! | XRP Price Update July 2025

Is XRP gearing up for a massive rally? 📊 Top analyst Peter Brandt highlights a rare “compound fulcrum” pattern that could send XRP soaring 60% to $4.47! In this 1-minute update, we break down the chart setup, key resistance at $2.85, and the critical support at $1.80. Will XRP break out or fake out? 🔥

