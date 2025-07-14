© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
XRP Set to Explode? 📈 Chart Predicts $4.47 Breakout! | XRP Price Update July 2025
Is XRP gearing up for a massive rally? 📊 Top analyst Peter Brandt highlights a rare “compound fulcrum” pattern that could send XRP soaring 60% to $4.47! In this 1-minute update, we break down the chart setup, key resistance at $2.85, and the critical support at $1.80. Will XRP break out or fake out? 🔥
Stay tuned for more XRP news, crypto analysis, and price predictions.
#XRP #CryptoNews #XRPPricePrediction #Ripple #XRPUpdate #Altcoins #CryptoAnalysis #PeterBrandt #CryptoCharts #Bitcoin #Ethereum #RippleXRP #BullRun2025 #CryptoBreakout