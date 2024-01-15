Be Water Baptized and Filled with the Holy Spirit... so that you can walk out your life in God's Truth and God's Love. Read Acts 2:38 in the Bible so that you can be filled God's Holy Spirit. Jesus is our good Shepherd, our Savior and our Lord... and when we are filled with God's Holy Spirit we will be able to understand the Word of God and to also hear our good Shepherd's voice... though the Spirit and written in God's Word. Halleluyah!

